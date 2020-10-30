Report explores donations to presidential campaigns in ZIP codes nationwide

The Times report found that donations differed greatly between wealthier and less wealthy ZIP codes, as well as, educated and less educated ZIP codes.

Ever wonder who your neighbors are supporting in the upcoming election? Now, thanks to a new report in the New York Times, readers can see how many people in each ZIP code donated to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns.

The report, which took data from the Federal Election Commission, focuses on contributions made between April 1, 2020 — after Biden became the presumptive democratic nominee — and Oct. 14, 2020. A zoom-in on Michigan shows what one might expect: contributions to Joe Biden’s campaign concentrated in cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit, Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo, while a mostly peach-colored background on the map of individual contributions indicates small numbers of Trump donors in rural areas.

Nationwide, the former vice president has had more than 2 million more estimated donors than Trump since April, the report finds.

But the president has had his share of contributors as well — ZIP codes 49426, 49464 and 49315 in Ottawa and Kent counties had significantly more Trump donors than Biden donors. Combined, these ZIP codes had an estimated 1,050 Trump donors compared to an estimated 595 Biden donors. In this area as a whole, the president earned hundreds of thousands more dollars than his rival.

The Times report found that donations differed greatly between wealthier and less wealthy ZIP codes, as well as educated and less educated ZIP codes. “In ZIP codes with a median household income of at least $100,000, Mr. Biden smashed Mr. Trump in fund-raising, $486 million to only $167 million — accounting for almost his entire financial edge,” the article says, marking a departure from a time when wealthy and college-educated voters were more likely to support Republicans. The report also highlights the challenges of the Trump campaign to reach college-educated white Americans and suburban voters.

The news organization also found that the Biden campaign received a surge of donations after it announced that Senator Kamala Harris would be the vice presidential candidate. If elected, Harris would be the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian person in U.S. history to hold the office of vice president.

