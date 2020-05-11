Republican Peter Meijer to fill Amash’s seat in Congress

Meijer, grandson of grocery store magnate Fredrik Meijer, ran on a platform as a Republican moderate. The 32-year-old is an Iraq War veteran who deployed for a year in 2010 as a non-commissioned officer. He then worked in humanitarian and disaster relief following weather disasters in New York, Oklahoma and the Philippines.
The race between Meijer and Scholten was listed as a toss-up by some pollsters, as the Grand Rapids region is becoming more Democratic.
The victory will keep the 3rd District red. The region hasn’t been represented by a Democrat since the 1970s. Amash, who left the GOP last year became an independent then a libertarian before deciding not to run for re-election. He’s represented the district since 2011.
The 3rd Congressional District includes most of Kent County, Ionia, Barry, and Calhoun counties and a part of Montcalm County.
Meijer took to Twitter tonight to congratulate opponent Hillary Scholten for her strong campaign.
Opponent Hillary Scholten also released a statement tonight, saying the fight for low cost health care, clean water and a better economy is not over.
