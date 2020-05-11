x
Republican Peter Meijer to fill Amash’s seat in Congress

In one of the tightest congressional races in the country, Republican Peter Meijer secured victory in Michigan’s 3rd District.
Michigan's 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Meijer, grandson of grocery store magnate Fredrik Meijer, ran on a platform as a Republican moderate. The 32-year-old is an Iraq War veteran who deployed for a year in 2010 as a non-commissioned officer. He then worked in humanitarian and disaster relief following weather disasters in New York, Oklahoma and the Philippines. 

The race between Meijer and Scholten was listed as a toss-up by some pollsters, as the Grand Rapids region is becoming more Democratic. 

The victory will keep the 3rd District red. The region hasn’t been represented by a Democrat since the 1970s. Amash, who left the GOP last year became an independent then a libertarian before deciding not to run for re-election. He’s represented the district since 2011. 

The 3rd Congressional District includes most of Kent County, Ionia, Barry, and Calhoun counties and a part of Montcalm County.

Meijer took to Twitter tonight to congratulate opponent Hillary Scholten for her strong campaign.

Opponent Hillary Scholten also released a statement tonight, saying the fight for low cost health care, clean water and a better economy is not over.

