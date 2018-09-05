With a few dozen races on ballots in West Michigan, you can see all the election results here.

One of the major winners was a millage renewal for the Holland Community Aquatic Center. Voters in Ottawa County voted 83 percent for the millage.

In Grand Haven, there was a schools operating millage renewal. Voters there also approved the millage with 79 percent voting for the renewal.

In Kent City, there were two school-related millages: the school sinking millage and the schools operating millage. Both of these were passed by voters.

Many of the elections were school-related. Make sure to check out the full list of results here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM