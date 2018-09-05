With a few dozen races on ballots in West Michigan, you can see all the election results here.

One of the major winners was a millage renewal for the Holland Community Aquatic Center. Voters in Ottawa County voted 83 percent for the millage.

In Grand Haven, there was a schools operating millage renewal. Voters there also approved the millage with 79 percent voting for the renewal.

In Kent City, there were two school-related millages: the school sinking millage and the schools operating millage. Both of these were passed by voters.

Many of the elections were school-related. Make sure to check out the full list of results here.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM