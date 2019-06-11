GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Incumbent Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared herself the winner of Tuesday's election. She was challenged by local pastor Daniel Schutte for the role of mayor.

As of 10 p.m., Bliss was beating Schutte by more than 10,000 votes.

Bliss is the city’s first female mayor, and she was first elected in 2015. Her second term runs for another four years.

Before becoming mayor, Bliss served as a Second Ward City Commissioner for 10 years.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to serve our city as mayor," said Bliss to her supporters in a victory speech. "The fact I get four more years to serve is really an honor."

