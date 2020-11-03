ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Allegan County saw another familiar proposal on the ballot Tuesday.

The Saugatuck Public Schools bond, which failed by just three votes when it was on the ballot May 2019 has passed.

The bond asked for $35 million so the school can update facilities.

With the passage of the bond proposal, the school district plans to issue the bonds in three separate series, in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Each bond series would have a length of 22 years or shorter, with an estimated final payment in 2042.

The millage will first be levied on July 1, 2021.

Saugatuck School put together an FAQ page for voters prior to the election.

