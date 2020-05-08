School tax bonds get decided by voters

Here are the results of school tax bond proposals in West Michigan.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 was Michigan's primary election, drawing thousands to the polls and even more to the mailbox in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the election had a focus on congressional and state legislature races, additional ballot proposals were present, including tax bond proposals for multiple school districts.

Here are the results of school tax bond proposals in West Michigan:

Jenison Public Schools

Ottawa County residents approved a $61 million, 25-year tax bond for Jenison Public Schools in Tuesday's election.

The bond will help support the district's schools, which have faced major reductions in state funding in recent years. This year, that funding has been reduced further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

65% of the total ballots were cast in favor of the bond.

"If approved by voters, no tax rate increase is expected for property owners. The tax rate will remain the same and the current tax rate would be extended," the district's bond proposal reads. "In the face of a significant reduction in state funding, this bond proposal is needed more than ever before to address district infrastructure issues."

According to the district, the money secured by this bond will go towards infrastructure improvements including heating, cooling and ventilation; security and technology; and instructional space, playgrounds and parking.

Cedar Springs Schools

Voters approved a a $68 million tax bond for Cedar Springs Schools in the elections to improve school buildings.

The bond will help to support new updates to school buildings and facilities, as well as upgrades to educational technology and classroom multimedia.

Just over 50% of the total ballots were in favor of the bond.

According to the district, there would be "no expected tax rate increase for property owners." The bond is not expected to issue new taxes but will extend for an additional 18 years, through 2038 to help provide several improvements.

Hamilton Schools

Allegan County voters approved a $65.6 million, 26-year tax bond for Hamilton Community Schools.

The bond will help to support building and furnishing a new middle school building, remodeling older school buildings, installing new instructional technology, purchasing school buses and developing playgrounds, athletic facilities, parking areas and driveways.

60% of the ballots were in favor of the bond.

Hamilton Schools also had an operating millage proposal on the ballot, which was approved. 55% of the voters were in favorite of the millage.

The operating millage says the district will levy the statutory rate, but not exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal resident and other property exempted by law, in order for the district to receive its full per-pupil revenue. In the first year, the district will collect approximately $3,637,000.

