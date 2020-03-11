SOS Benson: 92% of all absentee ballots returned

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reporting steady voter lines and smooth absentee ballot counting so far this Election Day.
She tweeted an update this afternoon, just before 4 p.m.:
According to Benson, 92% of all absentee ballots have been returned in Michigan. Ballots can be dropped off up until 8 p.m. tonight when the polls close.
Benson also said that precincts across Michigan have been "islands of calm, welcoming a steady stream of voters throughout the day."
