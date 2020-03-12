Secretary of State: Roughly 15,300 absentee ballots rejected by clerks

There were 3.3 million absentee ballots cast in the election.

LANSING, Mich. — About 15,300 absentee ballots that were casted in the general election were rejected, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

There were 3.3 million absentee ballots cast in the election, and Benson said those that were rejected were done so for a variety of reasons recorded by election clerks.

Reasons included ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, ballots without signatures, voters moving to another jurisdiction before Election Day, or a voter casting their absentee ballot while alive but then died before Election Day.

According to the state, 3,300 ballots were rejected because they arrived too late, mostly in the Detroit area. More than 1,100 ballots were rejected from Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties.

“I am extremely proud of the 1,600 clerks across the state who embraced the record setting turnout including more than double the number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Michigan election and vigilantly ensured that all valid ballots were counted,” Benson said in a press release. “It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors.”

During the August primary election, 10,600 absentee ballots were rejected. Benson also noted that the rate of rejection for signature issues fell from August to November, from 0.14% to 0.1%, and the number of ballots that arrived after the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day also dropped, from 6,400 in August to 3,300 in November.

