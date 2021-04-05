SOS Benson calls for passage of voter protection act

The act would create "minimum standards needed to protect our democracy and every citizen’s freedom to vote,” Benson said.

LANSING, Mich — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has submitted a letter to the Senate calling for the passage of the For the People Act (S.1). She says the act will protect democracy and the freedom to vote.

“S.1 and the substitute amendment would put in place critical, minimum standards needed to protect our democracy and every citizen’s freedom to vote,” Benson said.

The For the People Act would provide a clear baseline of voting protections. Benson said this is needed, especially since state legislators have put forth a 39-bill package to restrict voting rights.

“The For the People Act is our best chance, and the U.S. Senate our greatest hope, to stop the rollback of voting rights and ensure the voice and vote of every citizen – no matter where they live or who they vote for – is protected,” Benson said.

“I urge the Senate to advance this legislation and stand ready to assist with supporting its implementation here in Michigan, and nationwide.”

