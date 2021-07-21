SOS Benson: Register in person to vote in the Aug. 3 election

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday that Michiganders can register in person at their clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders who want to vote in their local election Aug. 3 but have not yet registered still have plenty of time to do so.

"With local elections in many jurisdictions under two weeks away, it is not too late to register to vote," Benson said. “Michigan voters have multiple options to ensure their voices are heard in their local communities and registering to vote is the first step."

To register in person, residents need to bring proof of residency to their clerk’s office, where they will be issued a ballot, vote it, and return it to the clerk in the same visit.

Those who already have a ballot at home should fill it out, sign the back of the envelope and return it in person to their clerk’s office or to a drop box as soon as possible. Registered voters can vote early with an absentee ballot at their clerk's office now through Aug. 2, or at their polling place on Election Day, Aug. 3.

