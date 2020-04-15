GRAND RAPIDS, Mich —

Two U.S. Senators from Michigan are giving their support to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced their endorsement for the former Vice President Wednesday morning, citing his ability to be a champion for Michigan’s middle class families and workers.

"Joe Biden has always had our backs in Michigan," Sen. Stabenow said in a statement. "Time after time, he has been there for us when it really counted. Whether it's standing with our auto industry during the 2009 crisis, protecting our Great Lakes or making sure people have health care, Joe Biden understands our Michigan way of life."

Stabenow said she's seen first-hand how Biden puts workers and families first, stating that's why she's supporting him for president. " I am confident the people of Michigan will be there for him in November just as he has always been there for us," her statement read.

“Now more than ever we need a steady leader that can bring our country together to find common ground and solve the tough challenges ahead of us,” Sen. Peters said in the same statement. “Throughout this primary, I’ve said that the Democratic nominee must put Michigan and the issues that matter to our state first – like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, protecting our Great Lakes, and increasing skills training to create more opportunities for good-paying jobs."

"From standing with our state in rescuing the auto industry to providing economic stimulus to guide our communities out of the financial crisis – Joe has shown that he'll continue to be a champion for Michigan’s middle class families and workers," Peters statement went on to say.

Days before Michigan's primary election back in March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Biden for president as well. Whitmer said she would voting for Biden because of his work with President Barack Obama to add health coverage for millions of Americans to rescuing two of Detroit's three automakers from financial ruin. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also threw in his support for Biden.

Earlier this month, Biden said Whitmer was on his list of potential vice president running mates. However, Whitmer said during a radio interview that she was focusing solely on getting Michigan through the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.