Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? The Rapid has you covered

The Rapid will take voters to and from any polling sites within any of their bus routes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid is making sure everyone has access to cast their ballot this Election Day by offering free rides to voters.

Election Day is Nov. 8 and the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Here's how you can set up your ride.

First, make sure you are registered to vote as well as figuring out what precinct you should vote at. You can see if you're registered here.

Once you've figured out where you're going, you can visit ridetherapid.org to plan your trip.

When you board the bus, make sure to tell your driver that you're planning to go vote and the driver will take you to and from your precinct free of charge.

Don't forget to flash the driver your "I voted" sticker and tell them you are on the way home from voting!

