'This isn't over!': Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

Crowds ranging in size are decrying the news of Joe Biden’s victory after more than three exhausting days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top.

Chanting “This isn’t over!" and “Stop the steal,” supporters of President Donald Trump are protesting at state capitols across the country.

They are refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won the election by fraud.

From Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, to Bismarck, North Dakota, Boise, Idaho, and Phoenix, crowds ranging in size from a few dozen to a few thousand are decrying the news of Joe Biden’s victory after more than three exhausting days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top.

Skirmishes broke out in some places.

