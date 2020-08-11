x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Elections

'This isn't over!': Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

Crowds ranging in size are decrying the news of Joe Biden’s victory after more than three exhausting days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top.
Credit: AP
Trump supporters, at left, demonstrating the election results are confronted by counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Chanting “This isn’t over!" and “Stop the steal,” supporters of President Donald Trump are protesting at state capitols across the country. 

They are refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won the election by fraud. 

From Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, to Bismarck, North Dakota, Boise, Idaho, and Phoenix, crowds ranging in size from a few dozen to a few thousand are decrying the news of Joe Biden’s victory after more than three exhausting days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top. 

Skirmishes broke out in some places. 

Photos: Trump supporters demonstrate against Biden's election at the Michigan State Capitol

1 / 11
AP
Trump supporters demonstrating the election results face off with counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.