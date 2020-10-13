Three weeks out from Election Day, local officials pleased with absentee voter turnout

If you want to request an absentee ballot by mail, you have until Oct. 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a year with a heightened interest in the national election, as well as an increase in absentee ballots because of the pandemic, Kent County officials feel the process is off to a smooth start.

"At the beginning of the day we had 180,000 ballots mailed out and about 67,000 returned," says Kent County Elections Director Gerrid Uzarski. "Those numbers look pretty good so far."

With still three weeks to go until Election Day, officials are pleased to see that many ballots completed. In some cities, like Grand Rapids, new ballot tracking technology has already helped people recover lost ballots.

"What we've found out is some people had some old P.O. boxes in the system from past elections and those never got purged out," says Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp.

Michigan does not offer early voting like some states, however you do still have an option to vote in person with your absentee ballot.

"They can request it in person at the clerk's counter, and vote it and leave it," says Uzarski.

You can also drop it off personally in the drop boxes at your clerk's office. To make things easier for filling out at home, ballots this year also have a straight party option.

"If you select a party, if you select say Libertarian, Green, Republican, Democrat, if you fill in that oval it will fill out basically the whole front of your ballot," explains Hondorp.

Hondorp says if you pick the straight party option but still want to vote for candidates from other parties in certain races, it will not invalidate your ballot.

Uzarski's only request is that you get those absentee ballots in as soon as you can.

"Our local clerks work so hard, they do a great job," says Uzarski. "Just don't make the job harder for them by delivering them all on Election Day."

If you're mailing your ballot in, its recommended that you put it in the mail 10 days before Election Day on Nov. 3. If you want to request an absentee ballot by mail, you have until Oct. 30.

