Tiffany Trump to host 'Breakfast with Tiffany' event in Michigan

She will be in Birmingham, Michigan on Thursday October 29

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — President Trump's campaign announced Tuesday that Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, will host an event here in Michigan.

Trump will be in Birmingham, Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 29, for a 'Breakfast with Tiffany' event.

At this event, Trump will meet with young women in the area and speak with them about how the president has delivered for the millennial generation across the country.

Ahead of her trip to the Great Lakes State, Tiffany Trump said, “The future of America lies in the hands of our young, female leaders, and I’m honored to be able to speak with them in Michigan about how my father has delivered for them for the last four years."

The location of the event has not been announced yet, but you can reserve tickets online here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.