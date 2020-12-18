Trump still wins small Michigan county after hand recount

Trump padded his Antrim County victory with 11 more votes, while Joe Biden lost one.

A livestreamed recount of the presidential election in a small Michigan county turned up no sign of shenanigans — only a handful of additional votes for President Donald Trump.

The Republican county in the northern Lower Peninsula has been under intense scrutiny since the Nov. 3 election when initial results showed a local victory for Biden. It was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.

Biden lost Antrim County but won Michigan by 154,000 votes.

