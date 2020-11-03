President Donald Trump secured another state in the Republican presidential primary. He is the projected winner in Michigan, according to the Associated Press.

►See all election results here.

Nineteen states have held Republican primaries, and Trump has won all of them. Several states are not holding Republican primaries or caucuses.

As of 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday the Associated Press said President Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Michigan.

The Republican National Convention is at the end of August where delegates will select the party's nominee for president.

