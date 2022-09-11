'We came up short': Tudor Dixon concedes gubernatorial race

"We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families," Dixon said in a release Wednesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has conceded to Democratic opponent Gretchen Whitmer, who is set to start her second term as Michigan's governor.

Dixon released the following statement Wednesday morning:



"I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well.



"Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy.



"Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families."

Leading up to Election Day, incumbent Whitmer held a tight lead over Dixon. When polls opened Tuesday, Whitmer held only a 3.5% lead over Dixon.

Speaking to supporters in Detroit early Wednesday morning, Whitmer said “the prospect of leading this state for four more years is a privilege which we are incredibly grateful and excited about.”

“We will always work with anyone who actually wants to solve a problem because there’s nothing more important than the people of this state to us — all of the people of this state,” Whitmer said.

