Republican candidate for Michigan governor unveils $1B public safety plan

The Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate wants to enact constitutional carry and put tougher penalties in place for crimes committed during riots.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids rallying support, her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon is town.

Dixon, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is expected to share more details about her $1 billion public safety plan.

A portion of that plan revolves around recruiting and retaining police officers.

You can read more about Dixon's stance on public safety here.

Whitmer has been touring the state over the past few months, hosting the "Grillin' with Gretchen" events and trying to rally voters.

She recently highlighted the 2023 bipartisan budget that will fund a new psychiatric hospital and lab and more resources for Michigan State Police.

Voters will decide the state's next governor on Nov. 8 in addition to voting on abortion and voting rights ballot measures.

