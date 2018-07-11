Congressman Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) will remain in office after beating political newcomer Matt Longjohn for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Upton has been in office since he was elected in 1986.

Following his re-election, Upton will become dean of Michigan’s Congressional delegation upon the retirement of Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak.

Upton has a long history as a Republican willing to work with Democrats on issues including medical research, pipeline safety, Great Lakes protections and more.

The 6th District includes Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties and most of Allegan County.

