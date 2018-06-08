GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Primary election day in Michigan is almost upon us.

The big contests are major party nominations for governor, attorney general, Michigan Legislature and Congress.

And there is something different for all voters this time around: The machines.

13 ON YOUR SIDE caught up with the Grand Rapids City Clerk to Verify: Do the new voting machines calculate results faster?

This is the first election for all of West Michigan to use new voting machines, but voters likely won't see a big difference.

“Voters shouldn't notice anything different, they're filling in an oval just like we’ve done before,” said

Joel Hondorp, the Grand Rapids city clerk.

The machines might look a little different because counties chose from three vendors, but voters will be issued their ballot like usual.

“When they're done voting they will put into the tabulator like this. It looks exactly the way they’ve done it before,” Hondorp said.

There’s also new equipment for voters with disabilities.

“They can either do it by touchscreen, or if they are visually impaired, they can listen to the ballot and then they can work this. It has braille on here,” Hondorp said holding a controller attached to the voting screen.

The new machines came to the state last fall to upgrade the 14 year old equipment.

“The last November 2017 election was the first time that voters used this new equipment," Hondorp said. "The City of Grand Rapids used them in the November 2017 election, and then other communities had elections in May.”

The new machines will still be a first for many voters.

“This is the first rollout for every precinct in the state of Michigan,” Hondorp said.

Michigan used $30 million in federal money and the state added $10 million to pay for the rest of the new system, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The equipment was mostly paid for by the Help America Vote Act and the state budget,” Hondorp said.

So we can Verify: Do the new voting machines calculate results faster? The Grand Rapids City Clerk said yes.

“As soon as the machines are closed down, the machines will automatically modem the results to the county and to the city, and it will be up to date," Hondorp said. "So in November, you were seeing results come in at 8:20 p.m. compared to like 2:00 in the morning.”

Hondorp also reminded voters to "stay in their lane," meaning you have to only vote Republican, Democratic or Libertarian for the primary.

