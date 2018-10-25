WALKER, Mich. - Eight days before the November Election and the state's new governor is announced, Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to town.

The vice president tweeted Thursday he would be at the Kent GOP’s rally Monday, Oct. 29, to support John James and Bill Schuette.

Latest @Freep poll has @JohnJamesMI & @SchuetteOnDuty surging thanks to @realDonaldTrump’s increased approval ratings in Michigan! I’ll be at @KentGOP Lincoln Day GOTV rally Monday night! Let’s keep the momentum going! https://t.co/08ZkJk2bJx — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 25, 2018

The rally will take place at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend. You must register in advance -- you can do so by clicking here.

Excited to announce Vice President @mike_pence is coming to Michigan to support us and continue the #GOP surge! — Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) October 25, 2018

When you arrive, you must present your reserved ticket and ID to get in.

This will be Pence's third trip to West Michigan since September. He was last here visiting Mill Steel in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM