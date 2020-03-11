Peaceful polls mark beginning of election day in metro Grand Rapids

Lines and waits varied across the region as people took to the polls amid a backdrop of coronavirus safety precautions, including social distancing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voter turnout was robust at polling stations across metro Grand Rapids on Tuesday, with sunny skies making the wait outside tolerable at some of the area’s more crowded election sites.

“The weather is perfect, and I took the day off of work to make sure I could vote,’’ Leigh Ann Anderson said outside a church in Grand Rapids Township, where she cast her ballot about mid-morning. “Nothing is more important.’’

A few miles away, at Faith Lutheran Church on Fuller Avenue NE, about 30 people stood in line outside shortly before 11 a.m. Most were wearing masks and stood socially distanced.

Just down the road, at Northlawn United Methodist Church, voters reported a mid-morning wait of about 10 minutes or so.

Blue X-marks on the floor helped people stay socially distanced. Some poll workers wore masks and face shields. Ballot sleeves and pens were wiped off after each use, and voters were encouraged to grab an oval “I voted’’ sticker before leaving the building.

At Ten25 Church on Three Mile Road NE in Grand Rapids Township, Kathy Visser came prepared. She had a list of candidates in some of the lesser-known races, including judicial contests. She also did her homework before setting out to vote.

“I printed a sample ballot and I studied and researched each one,’’ she said.

Michael Anderson, also of Grand Rapids Township, praised poll workers for their pleasant attitudes and attention to detail.

“It was nice; they are on their game,’’ he said outside of Ten25 Church, where a few dozen vehicles were parked. “They are nice workers and very pleasant.’’

Coronaviris safeguards abound at Seventh Reformed Church on the NW Side of Grand Rapids. Everything from traffic patterns to sanitation is covered here this Election Day. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Qb3t9MLiiD — John Hogan (@JohnHoganWZZM) November 3, 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than three million Michigan citizens have already cast absentee ballots, and two million more are expected to vote today.

Michigan’s total turnout record was set in 2008 when slightly more than 5 million people voted.

There had been no issues reported at area polling stations as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, who is herself on today’s ballot, said she does not anticipate problems.

“I have no concerns about the safety of Kent County citizens at the polls,’’ she said.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski says there has been no issues in the city as of early Tuesday afternoon.

“Nothing at all,’’ he said. “People have been very civil.’’

Law enforcement in Grand Rapids and elsewhere say they are prepared should the tide turn.

Activity in downtown Grand Rapids appeared normal during the noon hour. Five months ago, many of the businesses along Monroe Center NW were closed or boarded up following a May 30 riot that spilled into the next day.

Local leaders say they are hoping the outcome of Tuesday’s election does not bring violence and destruction.

“We have discussed the possibility of that happening this year and we absolutely have a plan in place if that were to happen,’’ LaJoye-Young said.

Polling places are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It could take until Friday before complete unofficial election results are available from all Michigan jurisdictions, due, in part, to the record-high number of absentee ballots, Benson said.

