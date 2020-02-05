MICHIGAN, USA — Blind people will have more access to vote in the upcoming election on May 5, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Her office announced Friday, an agreement had been reached with the Michigan Affiliate of the National Federation of the Blind.

Blind voters will now have the option of receiving a Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting ballot, which are usually reserved for overseas voters and members of the military.

“I am proud we collaboratively identified a temporary solution to expand voting access for blind citizens in Michigan,” said Benson. “I am confident we will continue our work to successfully identify and implement a long-term solution as well. Ensuring all citizens have equal access to their right to vote is a priority for my administration.”

All request for those ballots must be submitted by Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 4 p.m., along with a declaration that the individual requesting the ballot is blind or otherwise disabled.

Voters may then return the ballots to their local clerk in one of the following ways:by hand-delivering them to the clerk’s office by 8:00 p.m. on May 5, by requesting that they be picked up by their local clerk’s office by 4:00 p.m. on May 5 or by first-class mail postmarked on or before May 5.

RELATED STORIES

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.