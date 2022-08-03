Voters say no to Wayland Union School District Bonding Proposal

The $48.5 million bond proposal was narrowly voted down on Tuesday with 52% of voters saying no.

WAYLAND, Mich. — A bonding proposal that would have generated $48.5 million for the Wayland Union Schools District to fund district-wide facility improvements failed to pass on Tuesday.

Voters narrowly said no to the proposal with 2,703 people against the proposal and 2,478 voting in favor.

The bond proposal was expected to not have raised the current millage of 8.4 mills being levied for residents.

The funding from the bond would have been used for various improvements in the district, including:

Improving learning spaces by updating furnishings, technology equipment and restrooms.

Improving vocational education spaces for auto, woods, robotics, STEM and a computer automated design lab.

Filling in a pool at the high school and converting that space to a band, orchestra and choir facility.

Building a new pool to accommodate MHSAA swimming meets at the high school.

Upgrading to a larger mat room to provide practice space for athletes.

