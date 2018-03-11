GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday, Nov. 6 is Election Day.

In Grand Rapids, John Ball Zoo is offering free admission to the zoo to people who voted and are wearing an 'I Voted' sticker.

The zoo says that people who voted by mail can bring in their voter ID card.

Normally, admission to the zoo is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for children and $7.50 for seniors.

For more information about the John Ball Zoo visit www.jbzoo.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM