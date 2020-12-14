West Michigan elector calls election tension and threats 'unprecedented in Michigan's history'

Blake Mazurek said police were suppling security for all electors Monday, and it "casts a cloud over today's proceedings."

LANSING, Mich. — Blake Mazurek is a middle school history teacher in Grandville. He is also the elector for Michigan's third congressional district for the electoral college.

Today, he cast his vote in Lansing for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

"It's a historic day," said Mazurek, "because number one, obviously any time we elect the president, it's a historic moment. In addition to that, I'm extra excited because it's the first time we'll cast a vote for a female Vice President. I am ecstatic about that."

This is Mazurek's first time voting in a presidential election as an elector. He was chosen by the Democratic Party after getting involved in local political events.

This year, Mazurek said the electors will have "adequate police protection" for all of the electors, for which he is thankful. He said there has been tension and threats, and some people have even asked him to change his vote. Mazurek said he ignores those requests.

"All of this should just be a normal process," said Mazurek, "But yet today, there seems to be an extra amount of attention to it because of the irresponsible rhetoric of our President and his supporters."

Even if he waned to, Mazurek, and the other electors, would not be allowed to change their vote from Biden and Harris. Under Michigan law, electors must vote for the winner of the popular vote from November's election. Mazurek said if, by chance, an elector did change their vote, that vote would not be counted, and an alternate elector would be chosen.

Mazurek said it is a great honor to be an elector, and to cast a vote in this election. He is one of 538 electors doing so across the nation, and one of 690 people to have cast an elector vote for President since Michigan became a state in 1837.

"If you look across the spectrum of the 16 electors in Michigan, it's a wide range of individuals," said Mazurek, "One of our electors is in his 90s, and there's a grandmother who's in there. The electors are your neighbors. We go to your churches, we attend your schools, we shop in the same shopping centers, we are we are average, everyday citizens, doing our our duty and our civic duty."

While feeling honored, Mazurek said he still wishes the electoral college system for choosing the President of The United States would change. He would prefer to see a process using the popular vote.

"The electoral college was created, obviously, through compromise, which is what our constitution was all about," said Mazurek, "But even the founders themselves didn't believe it was the best system to elect a president. There have been over 700 amendments that have been brought forward over the course of our history to try to change this thing, through a number of various issues at the times they were brought forward. We have not been able to get it passed, because we have in our Constitution, a very difficult challenge to pass an amendment. And this was purposely done. But because the presidency and the vice presidency is a national, a truly national vote, truly national seat, I believe that we should be looking to change it to allow for one person, one vote."

