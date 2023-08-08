What does a yes vote on Ohio Issue 1 mean? Details of the Aug. 8 special election

Since 1912, Ohio has used a simple majority to pass a constitutional amendment. Issue 1 would raise that threshold to 60% of the vote.

CLEVELAND — You've probably seen TV ads in recent weeks regarding Ohio Issue 1, which voters will decide on during Tuesday's special election.

But what is Issue 1? What are the arguments for and against it? What does a yes vote actually mean? We break down everything you need to know throughout the story below...

WHAT WOULD ISSUE 1 DO?

Since 1912, Ohio has used a simple majority requiring more than half of the votes to pass a constitutional amendment in the state.

Issue 1 would raise that threshold to 60 percent of the vote.

HOW SOON WOULD ISSUE 1 TAKE EFFECT?

If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately.

EXPLANATION FOR ISSUE 1

The Secretary of State's office explains Issue 1 as follows...

"Issue 1 asks eligible Ohio voters to consider an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio proposed by a two-thirds majority of the Ohio General Assembly. The amendment, if approved, would elevate the standards by which the Constitution of the State of Ohio may be amended. Any newly proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot must receive at least 60 percent of the vote to be approved. Any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 must contain the signatures of at least five percent of the eligible voters residing in each county of the state. Finally, the amendment specifies that new signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio once it has been filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024."

ARGUMENT IN FAVOR OF ISSUE 1

The following argument was prepared by Representative Brian Steward and Senator Rob McColley...

A YES vote on Issue 1 protects our Constitution from deep-pocketed, out-of-state interests. By passing Issue 1, the People will ensure constitutional changes are widely accepted and declare that Ohio's Constitution is not for sale.

Currently, special interests target Ohio, seeking to inject their own personal views and objectives into our state's most sacred document. Why? Because Ohio is one of the few states that allow these interests to directly enshrine their social preferences and corporate motives into the Constitution at the same threshold as everyday laws. Common sense tells us that this should not be the case. Instead, our constitutional rights should be broadly supported and shielded from well-financed special interests.

Voting YES on Issue 1 strengthens our Constitution by:

Elevating the standard. By raising the threshold for constitutional amendments to 60%, the People will ensure amendments have widespread support and tell special interests that our Constitution is not up for grabs. This will protect Ohio’s Constitution similar to the way the U.S. Constitution has been protected since our country’s founding.

By raising the threshold for constitutional amendments to 60%, the People will ensure amendments have widespread support and tell special interests that our Constitution is not up for grabs. This will protect Ohio’s Constitution similar to the way the U.S. Constitution has been protected since our country’s founding. Empowering people across Ohio. By requiring signatures from voters in every county, special interests will no longer be able to cherry pick where they gather signatures. Instead, starting January 1, 2024, a diverse and representative population of Ohioans will determine whether proposed amendments appear on the ballot.

By requiring signatures from voters in every county, special interests will no longer be able to cherry pick where they gather signatures. Instead, starting January 1, 2024, a diverse and representative population of Ohioans will determine whether proposed amendments appear on the ballot. Eliminating second bites at the apple. By restricting do-overs on signature submissions, starting January 1, 2024, special interests will have one chance to play by the rules when gathering signatures to place proposed amendments on the ballot.

We, the People, must have our voices heard on August 8th. Empower yourself and your fellow Ohioans. Protect the Constitution. Vote YES on Issue 1.

ARGUMENT AGAINST ISSUE 1

The following argument was prepared by senators Paula Hicks-Hudson and Vernon Sykes along with representatives Dontavius Jarrells, Bride Rose Sweeney and Dani Isaacsohn...

This amendment would destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives as we know them, upending our right to make decisions that directly impact our lives. It takes away our freedom by undermining the sacred principle of ‘one person, one vote’ and destroys majority rule in Ohio.

Last year, Ohio politicians eliminated August special elections saying, “Interest groups often manipulatively put issues on the ballot in August because they know fewer Ohioans are paying attention.”

And yet here we are, voting in August on just one question: should Ohio permanently abolish the basic constitutional right of majority rule?

Special interests and corrupt politicians say yes. They don’t like voters making decisions, so they’re trying to rewrite the rules to get what they want: even more power.

Here’s why we’re confident Ohio citizens will resoundingly vote NO:

Issue 1 Ends Majority Rule: It means just 40% of voters can block any issue, putting 40% of voters in charge of decision-making for the majority.

It means just 40% of voters can block any issue, putting 40% of voters in charge of decision-making for the majority. Issue 1 Shreds Our Constitution: It would permanently undo constitutional protections that have been in place for over 100 years to check politicians’ power at the ballot box.

It would permanently undo constitutional protections that have been in place for over 100 years to check politicians’ power at the ballot box. Issue 1 Takes Away Our Freedom: It would destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives as we know them, guaranteeing that only wealthy special interests could advance changes to our constitution.

It would destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives as we know them, guaranteeing that only wealthy special interests could advance changes to our constitution. Issue 1 Applies to All Issues: If this amendment passes, it will apply to every single amendment on any issue Ohioans will ever vote on – you name it, just 40% of voters will decide.

We all deserve to make decisions that impact our lives. We must protect our freedom to determine our future, not permanently change our constitution to give up our rights. Vote NO.

ISSUE 1 AND ABORTION

The Associated Press took a closer look at the impacts of Ohio Issue 1 earlier this month. Here's a portion of their report from July 7 (read the full story here)...

Proponents of the measure, represented by the Protect Our Constitution coalition, argue that the increased percentage will keep deep-pocketed interest groups from pushing unwanted abortion, gun control, minimum wage, farm and other policies on Ohioans.

One Person One Vote, the opposition campaign, says the rushed effort in an off-year election is intended to prevent passing policies that are popular with a majority of average Ohioans but opposed by the increasingly conservative GOP supermajority at the Statehouse.

Since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was overturned last summer, amendments protecting access to abortion in other states, even conservative ones, have passed handily — but generally with less than 60% of the vote.

The way the constitutional amendment issue was rushed onto an off-year, summer ballot could mean a tiny percentage of Ohio voters will decide the issue, the opponents contend.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose admitted last month “this is 100% about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”

ELECTION IN AUGUST?

Also from the AP report on July 7:

The election date also was the subject of a lawsuit, which argued it violated a law eliminating most August elections that state legislators passed only last year. Backers of that law, who initially included LaRose, argued such elections are costly, cause extra work for overburdened county election boards and inspire chronically low turnouts.

WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open throughout Ohio for the Aug. 8 special election from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Remember, you are still permitted to vote as long as you're in line before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE IS MY POLLING PLACE?

You can find your polling location HERE.

WHAT FORM OF ID SHOULD I BRING SO I CAN VOTE?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. Acceptable forms of identification as listed by the Secretary of State's office are as follows:

Ohio driver's license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

Ohio law prohibits acceptance of the following forms of ID:

Driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio;

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Insurance card

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

"If you do not provide one of the above forms of photo ID, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot," according to the Secretary of State. "However, for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification. If you do not have a photo ID because of a religious objection to being photographed, you may complete an affidavit of religious objection and have your provisional ballot count."

WHAT ARE THE DATES FOR ABSENTEE VOTING?

July 11: Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begin.

Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begin. Aug. 1: Absentee ballot applications must be received by your local Board of Elections by 8:30 p.m.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by your local Board of Elections by 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6: Early in-person voting ends.

Early in-person voting ends. Aug. 7: Your mail-in absentee ballot must be postmarked by this date.

Your mail-in absentee ballot must be postmarked by this date. Aug. 8: You can return your absentee ballot in person at your county Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.

You can return your absentee ballot in person at your county Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12: This is the last day for your Board of Elections to receive your absentee ballot.

HOW DO I TRACK MY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

Simple. There's a tracking tool for all Ohio voters to use HERE.

WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY IN-PERSON?

You can check HERE.

WHAT TIME WILL RESULTS COME IN?

We expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FOR RESULTS?

