What to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday

If you have an absentee ballot but haven't turned it in yet, you still have time to make it count. Just do not put it in the mail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To vote in the 2020 election, its now or never.

"We can not make any exceptions," says Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. "If your ballot is not in by 8 o'clock on election night, we can not count your vote."

But even with time running out there are still different ways to get it done. Prefer to vote in person? Posthumus Lyons says safety is a priority.

"Keep a safe physical distance, encourage hand washing, there will be a lot of sanitary practices that you'll see at the polls," she says.

And while strongly encouraged, masks are not required.

"We're not preventing anyone from exercising their right to vote," explains Posthumus Lyons.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke on Monday, reminding voters that with the record number of absentee voters this year, it may take longer to see results.

"We've got millions of ballots, all of that takes time," says Benson. "Even just simply opening the envelope, taking the ballot out of its secrecy sleeve and flattening it takes time."

But she ensured that the process is non-partisan.

"In Michigan, our election workers count absentee ballots in pairs, one Republican and one Democrat, to ensure there is no political bias and that every ballot is counted fairly," explains Benson.

"That either needs to be hand delivered to your city or your township clerk, or submitted in one of the secure drop boxes that is in your jurisdiction where you're registered to vote," says Posthumus Lyons.

Absentee ballots need to be returned by the time polls close at 8 p.m. to be counted.

