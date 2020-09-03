Michigan is going to be a state to watch on Tuesday's primary presidential election. The two front runners in the race, former president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have been campaigning across the state making a last minute appeal to voters.

Although the presidential primary is the most high profile aspect of Tuesday's election, there will also be local proposals on ballots across West Michigan.

Here is a summary of some of those ballot items in area counties:

KENT COUNTY

Grattan Township Road Millage: A proposal to levy a new millage to provide funding for gravel road repair.

A proposal to levy a new millage to provide funding for gravel road repair. Sparta Township fire equipment millage renewal: A proposal to renew a millage to fund the Sparta Township and Sparta Fire Department.

A proposal to renew a millage to fund the Sparta Township and Sparta Fire Department. Wyoming Public Schools operating millage: A proposal to levy a millage to provide operating funds.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Park Township airport millage: A proposal for a 10-year millage to provide funding for the Park Township Airport.

A proposal for a 10-year millage to provide funding for the Park Township Airport. Robinson Township road millage: A proposal to provide funding for repairs to roads, bridges and drainage structures in Robinson Township.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

MONTCALM COUNTY

Library millage : This proposal asks for a 10-year millage for funding to seven libraries across the county.

This proposal asks for a 10-year millage for funding to seven libraries across the county. Millage to add more deputies: The proposal would provide funding for more deputies to be added to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Dorr Library millage : After this failed in 2019, it’s on the ballot again. If the millage is not passed, the library will only last until the end of the year. About 50% of Dorr’s population has a library card.

After this failed in 2019, it’s on the ballot again. If the millage is not passed, the library will only last until the end of the year. About 50% of Dorr’s population has a library card. Saugatuck schools bond: This was last on the ballot in May 2019. It failed by 3 votes. It’s a $35 million bond for updates to facilities.

The 2020 Michigan presidential primary is on March 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you have more questions, check out our voter guide.

