Tuesday, Aug. 6 is election day for some West Michigan communities.

On the ballots are local millages, bond proposals, and primary races for seats as ward commissioners and city council members.

►See election results here.

Here is an overview of the races in the area:

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids 2nd Ward Commissioner

Grand Rapids 2nd Ward has an open seat because Commissioner Ruth Kelly is term limited. Michael Farage, Wendy Falb and Milinda Ysasi are all trying to win the seat. The 2nd Ward covers the northeast third of the city.

RELATED: 2nd Ward Commissioner Race coming to an end

RELATED: Grand Rapids group petitioning to get ward expansion measure on the ballot

Grand Rapids Library Board

There are seven candidates trying to get elected to three open seats on the Grand Rapids Library Board of Commissioners. The top six candidates will move on to the ballot for the general election in November.

►More information.

Solon Township Ordinance Proposal

This special election is asking voters to weigh in on an ordinance that says if a property is divided into lots smaller than one acre in size, then they must be served by public or community water and sewer supply systems.

►More information.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon County Veterans Millage Renewal

Muskegon County is voting to decide on a veterans millage, which would fund the Muskegon County VA. The veterans tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $3.85 per year. It would raise more than $300,000 for the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs.

RELATED: Voters to decide on veterans' millage in Muskegon County

North Muskegon Bond Proposal

A park millage in North Muskegon would raise $1.5 million to build new tennis courts, a soccer field and baseball fields at Waterfront Sports Park. The funding would also help with improvements for Bear Lake Beach and West End.

RELATED: North Muskegon voters to decide on parks millage

Egelston Township Fire Department Millage Renewal

This is a renewal of a previously approved millage, which would fund the continuation of operating the Egelston Township Fire Department.

►More information.

Muskegon Ward 4 City Commission

Four candidates are trying to fill one spot on Muskegon’s City Commission. The top two candidates in the August primary will move on to the general election in November.

►More information.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Dorr Township Library Millage

The Dorr Township Library millage expires at the end of 2019, and it funds over one-third of the library’s funding. The ballot proposal would increase the millage. The millage would provide about $254,000 in funding.

►More information.

Lee Township Roads Proposal

Allegan County’s Lee Township will vote on a millage renewal, which would provide funding for road construction and maintenance. The millage, which would collect over $121,000 in the first year, would run until 2022.

►More information.

Lee Township First Responder Proposal

Lee Township voters will also decide on an increase in a millage to fund and maintain fire protection and first responder services. It would raise about $91,000 in the first year and would run through 2024.

►More information.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Grand Haven Mayor

There are three people trying to become Grand Haven’s next mayor. City Council Josh Brugger and Councilman Bob Monetza are running to unseat Mayor Geri McCaleb, who is running for a fifth term. The Aug. 6 primary will narrow the race to two candidates for the November general election.

RELATED: Dark money enters Grand Haven mayoral race

RELATED: Grand Haven candidates to share the stage Tuesday

Grand Haven City Council Member

There are two open city council seats in Grand Haven. Councilman Mike Frtiz is running for re-election and there are four challengers hoping to claim the two available seats.

Holland City Council Member at Large



Wayne Klomparens is the City Councilman at Large in Holland. He has two challengers for the seat, which will ultimately be determined in the November election.

►More information.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your ballot here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.