When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!

Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions.

One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon, who beat out a crowded field of candidates in the August primary.

There are also three ballot proposals that voters statewide will decide on: term limits for state legislators, expanded voting rights measure and a constitutional right to abortion.

You can vote in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line when the polls close, you have the right to vote.

Where do I go vote?

You can look up your voting location on the Michigan State Department’s website here.

Do I need an ID?

Election workers will ask you for an ID when you’re checking in to vote. If you don’t have one on you, you can still vote.

A worker will ask you to sign a form before you vote that explains why you don’t have an ID.

ID types you can use to check in are:

Michigan driver's license or state ID

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

