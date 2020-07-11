Whitmer congratulates Biden-Harris, puts focus back on fighting COVID-19

"I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in a statement Saturday after the Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden, giving him the electoral votes to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election," Whitmer said in her statement, before shifting the focus back to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the United States set a daily record of over 126,000 COVID-19 cases. And this week, Michigan shattered its daily record when it recorded over 5,700 cases on Thursday.

"I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives. Now, with the election behind us, it is time for the American people to unite against our common enemy: COVID-19," Whitmer said.

In Michigan, there have been over 200,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March. The state is seeing a surge in cases, including a rise in hospitalizations.

"To the people of Michigan: I urge you to wear a mask, maintain safe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and get your flu vaccine. To our newly elected leaders, from the White House down to the Michigan State Legislature, let’s roll up our sleeves, work together, and beat this virus once and for all," Whitmer said.

