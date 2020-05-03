LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Joe Biden for president Thursday morning -- less than a week before the state's primary election.

Whitmer made the announcement on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on March 5.

Whitmer said she would voting for Biden because of his work with President Barack Obama to add health coverage for millions of Americans to rescuing two of Detroit's three automakers from financial ruin.

"Joe Biden is someone that I know and is working to protect healthcare," Whitmer said during the show. "That's personal to me."

Whitmer had not planned on endorsing a candidate, but told the Associated Press Thursday that Biden "showed up for the people of Michigan" when they needed him.

Biden has also been endorsed by former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke and won ten states Tuesday night into Wednesday, including Texas.

Michigan's primary election is Tuesday, March 10, along with Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington state. Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio vote on march 17 followed by Georgia on March 24.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren reassessing presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday

RELATED: What is next after Super Tuesday?

The next Democratic debate is set for March 15, and it's a foregone conclusion that Biden and Sanders -- who won four states over Super Tuesday -- will be there. If Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard stay in the race, they might be there as well. The Democratic National Committee has not yet announced the criteria for qualifying for that debate.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Election News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.