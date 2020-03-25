LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday, March 25 that extends the canvassing deadline of the state's primary election to April 24.

She did this so county canvassers can have extra time to complete their work regarding the March 10 election while their focus is shifted to dealing with the coronavirus.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she is grateful to the governor for ensuring Michigan's democracy will remain "robust" during this pandemic.

“Providing more time to canvass the recent election will provide certainty for Michiganders that our elections are accurate and worth everyone participating in," Benson said.

The state said without this order, state employees would have to restart the count, wasting time and resources during the COVID-19 crisis, as the employees are following social distancing guidelines.

Whitmer said the state's top priority during the coronavirus pandemic is the health and safety of its residents.

