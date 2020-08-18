Whitmer on veepstakes: Being governor is 'my dream job'

Whitmer told the AP that now she can keep her "dream job" as governor.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she was “thrilled” when Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate, and her decision to be vetted for the job will benefit Michigan if he's elected president.

She told The Associated Press she gets to keep her “dream job” as governor.

Whitmer was on Biden’s short list and flew to Delaware to meet with him.

She confirmed an AP report that she asked to no longer be considered earlier in the process.

She says Biden asked her to think about it and she decided it was a “true honor” to stay in the mix.

After Biden made his announcement, Whitmer tweeted her support of Harris.

"I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack," the tweet said.

The decision to pick Harris placated calls from Democrats to see a woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket for the first time in history.

Harris, 55, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 after serving as California's attorney general. She competed against Biden in the presidential primary.

