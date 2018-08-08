LANSING — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette were leading in the governor's race Tuesday night, based on early and unofficial results in Michigan's primary election.

Turnout appeared heavier than expected, at least in pockets of Oakland County and elsewhere.

With 11 percent of precincts reporting, Whitmer had 50 percent of the vote, compared to 34 percent for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and 17 percent for Shri Thanedar.

In the Republican race, Schuette had 51 percent of the vote, while Lt. Gov. Brian Calley trailed with 24 percent.

Schuette and Whitmer previewed what could be their pending general election battle during their primary campaigns. Schuette depicted Whitmer as a clone of former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm who would return Michigan to the "lost decade" of the 2000s. Whitmer portrayed Schuette as a politician beholden to special interests who wouldn't fight for the interests of middle-class voters.

Sam Benford, 46 of Mt. Clemens holds up his sticker after voting at the Wilson Gymnasium polling location in Mt. Clemens, Mich., Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press

The Republican race turned nasty early and often.

Calley, running a distant second in the polls, repeatedly attacked Schuette over hiring Republican activists to fill civil service positions, using state workers to sign and notarize private real estate deals, and for allegedly holding political meetings and conducting other political activity in state office buildings and on state time. Otherwise, Calley, a Portland banker and state House representative before he was chosen as lieutenant governor, ran largely on the record of outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. He said they worked as a team to slash business taxes and regulations and transform Michigan's economy after a lengthy recession.

Schuette, and especially his backers such as political consultant Stu Sandler, didn't pull punches with Calley, either. They ridiculed him over a problem-plagued and ultimately failed ballot drive to create a part-time Legislature, blasted him for working with former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm to create the much-hated Michigan Business Tax, and never missed an opportunity to remind GOP primary voters that Calley renounced his endorsement of President Donald Trump, who is backing Schuette for governor. Schuette, a former congressman, state department director, state senator and appellate court judge, said Michigan still needs more growth and a personal income tax cut, and he has the experience to make that happen.

Two other GOP candidates, right-wing favorite Sen. Patrick Colbeck of Canton and Saginaw-area physician Dr. Jim Hines, were largely reduced to onlookers as the Schuette-Calley battle raged.

They were trailing with 15 percent and 11 percent of the vote, respectively.

The party's first chance to show how quickly the primary battles will be left behind will be Wednesday night, when Vice President Mike Pence is to appear at a Michigan Republican "unity rally" in Grand Rapids.

In the Democratic race, three candidates battled over who could claim to be the true progressive.

Whitmer, an East Lansing attorney and the former Senate minority leader, picked up most of the union and elected official endorsements, plus one from the Detroit Regional Chamber, and was seen as the establishment choice. She alone among the three Democratic gubernatorial candidates did not embrace a move to a single-payer health care system. But she pushed back at suggestions she was not a progressive Democrat and said she was alone in having a track record of accomplishments, such as her role in Michigan's 2013 expansion of Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act.

El-Sayed, a former director of the Detroit health department, was widely embraced as the true progressive in the race, winning endorsements and campaign visits from Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who won Michigan's 2016 presidential primary on the Democratic side, and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated the chair of the House Democratic caucus, U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, in a June primary. El-Sayed gained considerable national media attention as potentially Michigan's first Muslim governor and claimed momentum as he drew large crowds to rallies held in the last 10 days.

Thanedar, an Ann-Arbor area scientist and entrepreneur, used TV ads to bolt from obscurity to having the highest name recognition in the Democratic contest, putting nearly $13 million of his own money into his campaign, as of Tuesday. Thanedar espoused positions similar to El-Sayed, including single-payer health care and universal pre-school. But he was viewed with suspicion by many Democrats, partly because of his past financial support for Republican candidates and reports that he considered running as a member of the GOP, and because he told the Free Press if elected governor he would next set his sights on president.

The Democrats are planning a unity meeting of their own, Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

There were indications that voter turnout Tuesday could top the recent peak of 23.3% for a midterm primary election, reached in 2002 when 1.7 million Michiganders voted.

Several precincts in Oakland County reportedly ran out of ballots, and the Michigan Secretary of State's office advised voters faced with such a development to remain at the polling place, even after the official closing time of 8 p.m., to get a chance to vote once ballots were replenished.

The Free Press heard reports of ballot shortages in Ferndale, Birmingham, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Berkley, Hazel Park, Troy, Pontiac and Royal Oak.

As of Monday, the 694,129 absentee ballots sent out marked a 53% increase over 2014, and the 527,050 absentee ballots returned marked a 50% increase, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Turnout was 17.4% in 2014, 21.9% in 2010 and 16.9% in 2006, records show.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4.

