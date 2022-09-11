2 incumbents, 2 newcomers win tight Forest Hills school board election

With 13 candidates on the ballot, voters chose incumbents C.J. Michaud and Mary Vonck, as well as newcomers Mallorie Ninemeier and Holly DeBoer.

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Voters selected four candidates for the Forest Hills School Board on Nov. 8 out of a packed race.

With 13 candidates on the ballot, voters chose incumbents C.J. Michaud and Mary Vonck, as well as newcomers Mallorie Ninemeier and Holly DeBoer.

Vonck is elected for a partial term, ending before 2025, while the others are elected for six years.

Michaud, a pharmacist specializing in consulting, is a current trustee on the board's finance committee and garnered the most votes on election day. He is born-and-raised in Forest Hills and says his goal is to continue being a non-partisan advocate for every individual child reaching their potential.

Ninemeier, a financial reporter at Spectrum Health, has been involved in the district for seven years. Her run to office was focused on safety issues, mental health initiatives and misinformation campaigns. She hopes to guide every student to success through collaborating with the other school board members and listening to the community.

DeBoer is a small business owner and a longtime member of the Forest Hills community. She ran with a group called Forest Hills for Just Education with three other candidates who lost the race. She says her main mission on the board will be "children first always."

Vonck, an engineer, is a current trustee who has been a part of the Forest Hills district since 1991. She has served on the curriculum and finance committees, as well as the foundation liaison and the Student Advisory Council. She says she will continue trying to find successful, customized approaches to education for each student.

Forest Hills also passed a millage by a wide margin on a new playground and public recreation area. Landowners would continue paying the $0.9815 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for the park, plus an increase of $0.0185 until the funds reach $1 million for a period of 10 years.

The ballot initiative says the estimated revenue the school district will collect in 2024 is $4,100,000. The millage passed with 65% of the vote.

