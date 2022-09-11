Winnie Brinks makes history as Michigan's first female Senate Majority Leader

She was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus following Tuesday's midterm election.

LANSING, Mich. — Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) made Michigan history after being selected to be the first female Senate Majority Leader for the 102nd Legislature.

In a statement from Brinks, she emphasized her excitement to work along side Gov. Whitmer and lead the legislature to prioritize the needs of Michigan residents.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to lead the first Democratic Majority in the Michigan Senate since 1983. Along with Democratic leadership in the House and governor's office, we are ready to lead a legislature that prioritizes people over politics," Brinks said.

This comes as Democrats took control of the state Senate for the first time since 1984, as well as taking control of the state House for the first time since 2010.

The successful night for the Democrats was due to several different factors, one of which being the state's redistricting which was first shown in the 2022 elections. The redistricting created many more competitive districts on both the state and federal levels.

In addition to controlling the legislature, liberals also have the majority on the Michigan Supreme Court, although technically they are nonpartisan positions.

The midterm had the highest voter turnout in state history with more than 4.5 million ballots cast.

