Young adults are less likely to vote than their elders.

In Michigan, it's a lot less.

Michigan has the largest voter turnout gap of any state in the country between the overall population and 18-to-24-year-olds, more than 26 percentage points.

That's according to Jonathan Rodden, a Stanford political science professor who submitted a 60-page report in support of a lawsuit filed by Democratic students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan against Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

Among his conclusions: "Electoral participation and registration rates are extremely low in the vicinity of Michigan's colleges and universities."

The student organizations contend that young people, particularly college students, are disproportionately affected by Michigan's voting requirements, chiefly the requirement that the address where a person registers to vote match the address on their driver's license.

There are other hurdles, too, one of which brought Claire Duncan out to a blue trailer on MSU's campus last month, a mobile Secretary of State Office that's towed to campuses across the state.

The MSU sophomore had applied for an absentee ballot weeks before. What she didn't know when she sent in her form was that, as someone seeking to vote for the first time using an absentee ballot, she first had to appear in-person at a Secretary of State branch or local clerk’s office to verify her identity.

If the city clerk from back home in Gross Pointe Farms hadn't called to explain that to Duncan, she wouldn't have known, wouldn't have gotten an absentee ballot by mail and would have had to make the three-hour round trip back home to vote in person on Nov. 6.

Registering to vote on campus would eliminate those hurdles. It would also mean changing the address on her license with every move made while attending MSU.

“I’m not going to live in the same dorm the rest of my life,” she said. “I still have plans to go back home after college, and that’s my home address.”

It was a 1999 act sponsored by former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers that put the address requirement in place. At the time, Rogers was a state senator, but the following year he would run for Michigan's 8th Congressional District, which includes Michigan State University's campus.

The lawsuit filed by college Democrats said the existing requirements place "nearly insurmountable barriers between many young voters and their fundamental right to vote," and they are asking the court to declare that 1999's Public Act 118 violates the 26th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the restriction of voting by citizens over the age of 18.

“The law was litigated almost 20 years ago in federal court,” Secretary of State spokesperson Fred Woodhams wrote in an email. “For more than 20 years, residents have been able to conveniently update their address for both driver’s license and voting purposes.”

But the court isn't scheduled to consider the case before the Nov. 6 election.

And this may be an election that young people turn out for, both because of the national sense that the stakes are high and because of Michigan's proposals that would legalize recreational marijuana and introduce a new system for drawing electoral districts.

Henry Thiry, 19, a sophomore at Western Michigan University and member of the College Democrats, sees the engagement on campus as one of the reasons why more young people will turn out this election.

"While I do think this election will be a large turnout for young voters I am hopeful that, when things hopefully do become more normal, that the engagement doesn’t die down because I think that’s how we would get back to where we are right now," he said.

Thiry believes in 2016 people didn't really think they needed to be as engaged because they thought Hillary Clinton would win.

"That bit us in the butt," he said. "I think a lot of people have recognized that and have used that idea that...'I really dropped the ball on this one so maybe I should go vote.'"

How we got here

Rogers sponsored Senate Bill 306 in February of 1999.

Aside from requiring addresses from licenses and voter registration to match up, the bill also required the Secretary of State to automatically change a person’s voter registration address to match a requested new address.

An analysis by the House Fiscal Agency in 1999 included the following:

“Critics of the bill are concerned that the legislation will discourage voting and decrease participation, particularly among students in college towns. (Indeed, some people suspect this is the intent of the bill, to dilute student voting.) There is no problem with the current system so serious as to deny people the choice of using different addresses on driver licenses and voter registration records.”

A transcript from a March 18, 1999, Michigan Senate Session submitted to the court by the college Democrats includes an exchange between Rogers and then-state Sen. Dianne Byrum about the proposed changes. Byrum argued that college students want to keep a home address because of frequent moves and keeping track of financial aid and banking documents.

“The policy that she's advocating is basically we don't want them to do it right, we want them to be able to be registered in one place and live in another place,” Rogers said, according to the transcript. “That's just, I mean, kind of a slap in the face to democracy, and I don't think that's where we want to go.”

Messages left with Rogers' office seeking comment were not returned.

The following year, Democrat Byrum challenged Rogers in the 8th Congressional District race. He defeated her by just 111 votes.

“Mass chaos on campus is what I remember,” said Bryum, who went on to be elected to the MSU Board of Trustees.

She remembers the East Lansing clerk's office being overwhelmed the day of the election as they contended with inaccurate voter registration lists and a lack of staff. Phone lines went down due to the volume of calls, while people were being challenged on their registration at precincts.

“(The clerk’s office) was not prepared for the turnout and the new law and how that was going to impact students," Byrum said.

What's going on in Michigan?

In his report for the college Democrats, Rodden found that the gap between overall voter turnout and turnout among 18- to 24-year-olds was lower than the national average before Public Act 118. In its wake, the gap increased and, in 2016, it became the largest in the country.

“Since the implementation of Public Act 118, registration rates have grown more slowly in counties with large youth populations — especially those with universities — than in other counties," he further concluded. "In fact, in the decade since the law was introduced, registration rates have fallen over time or stagnated in several college counties while increasing in most of the rest of the state. The largest registration decline in the state was in Ingham County, home to Michigan State University.”

In November of 2016, 64.3% of Michigan citizens told the U.S. Census Bureau they voted. By contrast, just 37.8% of 18- to 24-year-olds reported voting.

Nearly one in three eligible voters under 25 who reported being registered to vote in the November 2016 election didn't do so, according to the Census Bureau, compared to 13% for all eligible voters.

It’s worth noting that the turnout gap data is based on what people told surveyors, said Corwin Smidt, an MSU professor who studies elections. He points out that the Secretary of State’s report for 2016 overall turnout among registered voters was 20 points lower than the census survey data.

Why would people over-report voting?

“Since Trump won (Michigan) by such a close margin, I'm guessing there's some people who are embarrassed to admit they didn't turn out and vote for Clinton," Smidt explained in an email.

Youth voter registration in Michigan isn’t the problem, Rodden concluded. That rate in Michigan is within three-tenths of a percent of the national average. Approximately 453,000 young people were registered to vote in the last presidential election out of some 813,0000 eligible to do so.

Turnout among young people is the real concern, Rodden wrote.

"Young people are disproportionately affected by the law requiring new registrants to vote in-person if their registration was by mail or through a third-party registration drive because they are likely to register through those means and they are much more likely to be first-time voters," he wrote. "Absentee voting is especially rare among young new registrants."

Michigan doesn’t make it as easy to vote as neighboring states.

It’s one of 12 states that doesn’t allow electronic voter registration. Michigan also doesn't have early voting. And for absentee voting, voters are required to cite one of six allowed excuses for not going to the polls in person, such as being over age 60, being out of town on election day, or religious reasons.

"I would say we are on the restrictive end for voter laws for making it easier particularly for young people to get registered and to vote," Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Denise Keele said.

Students at Kellogg Community College and Western Michigan University include, from left, TiShaun Cooper, Abbie Bristol, Ava Strasser, Emily Hampton and Hannah Stevens. (Photo: Kalea Hall/The Enquirer)

Getting out the youth vote

Kellogg Community College student TiShaun Cooper, 24, feels like his vote will not matter.

So he doesn't vote.

"I don’t really see a point to it," he said. "I feel like it’s going to go how it’s going to go anyways. I would like to see a change, but I have no control over it."

Young people have also turned away from voting because of the "uncivil discourse" that's been part and parcel of American politics during their lives, Keele said.

"People, not just young people, they look at the political spectrum and they say, 'Well, that’s just a fight, and I don’t want to get involved in all that it’s just nasty,'" Keele said.

To get students out to vote this year, Western Michigan University formed a WeVote Committee of students, faculty and staff.

WMU has had voter education and registration drives in the past, but, as WeVote Student Co-Chair Abbie Bristol, 22, put it, this is the first "institutionalized" year for the group, which has more than 40 members.

"This is probably the best year we had so far," Bristol said. "We’ve gotten 2,263 people registered to vote, and we have had a big presence on campus."

WeVote had to educate students about how to vote in Michigan.

Not knowing who and what to vote for and how to vote are two other reasons that students say prevent them from going to the poles.

"I had one of my friends call me last night, and she said, 'So, I’m voting for the president,'" said Ava Strasser, 19, a WMU student and member of the WeVote Committee. "There is just a lack of people knowing what they are voting for and knowing how to do that process."

This election will be the first that 18-year-old KCC student Emily Hampton is eligible to vote in, but she's decided not to because she feels she doesn't know enough about the topics.

"I don't pay attention enough," she said. "I think students are too busy going to classes, so they don’t pay attention."

Voter education and registration has to take place quickly on college campuses in Michigan. The deadline to register is 30 days before the election, just a few weeks into the school year.

"In Michigan, we started right before Labor Day this year, but that basically gives us less than 30 days to register everybody on campus and to educate them about that choice of where they are going to vote and where they want to be registered at," said Keele, faculty co-chair of WeVote. "It's not a lot of time when you are starting classes and you've just moved some place."

A longer registration period "would be great," Keele said.

Bristol, 22, has never had any difficulty voting, but she says she's also been proactive about knowing how to vote and where to vote.

And she does see the rules regarding matching addresses and absentee voting as confusing obstacles for voters.

"It’s these really specific rules that are very confusing," she said. "You would expect voting to be really easy because they want you to do it, but instead it isn’t and people are surprised on election day."

KCC also hosts voter registration days on campus, which is how student Hannah Stevens, 18, registered. If that wasn't available, she wouldn't have known where to register.

This election, with the work they've done and with the issues on ballot, members of the WeVote Committee are hopeful there will be an increase in youth voter turnout.

"I know that we are force to be reckoned with and there’s a lot of issues that are not our fault but they are our fight now and I am sure that our vote will be capable of making some major change over the next few years but that will take a lot of energy and a lot of work from those who are currently engaged and those who are thinking about being engaged," Bristol said.

Contact Kalea Hall at (269) 966-0697 or khall@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter at @bykaleahall. Contact RJ Wolcott at (517) 377-1026 or rwolcott@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @wolcottr.

