Venue changed for Eric Trump Michigan event after gun store announces link to suspect in Whitmer plot

Eric Trump was planning to visit a gun store in Oakland County on Tuesday.

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, is set to campaign in Michigan this week. But there has been a venue change after the gun store he was going to visit announced a link to one of the suspects in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that Eric Trump would be stopping at Huron Valley Guns in Oakland County. But the gun store later posted on Facebook that they would no longer be hosting the event.

"In February 2020 we had a young man that worked on the range who would show up for work in a LOT of tactical gear. We found that a little odd," the post said. "We weren't comfortable with him for a few other reasons and fired him after 3 weeks. He ended up being one of the fringe characters arrested for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping."

Thirteen men have been indicted in a plot to kidnap the governor. They are facing domestic terrorism charges.

Huron Valley Guns said they venue was changed because of the optics of it, and predicted how it would be perceived, saying it would be a "field day against the Trump campaign."

"While we are completely disappointed, we would not want anything to hurt the chances of President Trump. So for that, we are glad this came out before the event occurred," the post said.

The Trump campaign website still lists Huron Valley Guns as the venue. A request for comment from the campaign has not yet been returned.

