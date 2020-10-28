Eric Trump hosting 'Evangelicals for Trump' event at Grandville church on Thursday

Eric Trump will be holding an event at ResLife Church.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — With less than a week before the election, Eric Trump will be campaigning for President Donald Trump in Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Trump will first hold a 'Make America Great Again' event in Lansing Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. He will then travel to West Michigan for an 'Evangelicals for Trump - Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event in Grandville.

The 6 p.m. event at ResLife will feature Trump and Paula White-Cain.

This follows several Trump events in Michigan this week, including a rally from the president in Lansing and an event with Vice President Mike Pence in Flint.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31.

