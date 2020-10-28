x
Eric Trump hosting 'Evangelicals for Trump' event at Grandville church on Thursday

Eric Trump will be holding an event at ResLife Church.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — With less than a week before the election, Eric Trump will be campaigning for President Donald Trump in Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 29. 

Trump will first hold a 'Make America Great Again' event in Lansing Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. He will then travel to West Michigan for an 'Evangelicals for Trump - Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event in Grandville. 

The 6 p.m. event at ResLife will feature Trump and Paula White-Cain. 

This follows several Trump events in Michigan this week, including a rally from the president in Lansing and an event with Vice President Mike Pence in Flint. 

Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31. 

