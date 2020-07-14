Kentwood business offers customized political signs online

Political season's heating up. A Michigan printing business is offering customized signs so people can promote their favorite politician however they they want.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you're out and about, you've likely seen many of them. We're talking about political signs and as we get closer to the election, there will be more of them.

A West Michigan printing company is offering a way for you to customize your own signs online.

Express Signs, which is located in Kentwood started focusing on political signs in early June and it's caused a sudden surge to the businesses' bottom line.

"We've seen a 15% growth in business since we launched this product," said Judd Meyer, owner of Express Sings.

Meyer says they created an online ordering system where people can design their own signs and place orders for them.

"We have several different templates to choose from," Meyer adds. "People can write what they want, add pictures, whatever they feel they need to do to make their messages."

Meyer says once the orders are placed, the turnaround time is about 2 to 3 days.

"The signs can either be picked up at our Kentwood location or we can ship then anywhere in the world, " Meyer said.

When the election is over in November, Meyer says his company will continue to offer customized signs online, but the focus will shift more towards the residential real estate market.

