Face off? Redrawn congressional map would pit two West MI Republicans against each other

The Michigan Independent Citizen's Redistricting Commission released the results of a months-long effort this week.

MICHIGAN, USA — Two of the most high-profile changes to emerge from a state commission’s newly-released congressional map center upon districts three and four in West Michigan.

The Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission’s redrawn map would theoretically pit Republican Representative Bill Huizenga against Michigan’s longest-serving congressman, fellow republican Fred Upton in the race to secure district four.

Rep. Huizenga announced his candidacy in a Wednesday media release:

Upton, tight-lipped on his plans, had yet to announce his intentions at the time of publication.

In district three, which includes Grand Rapids and parts West, 2022 would see moderate republican Representative Peter Meijer, who announced his candidacy via Twitter Tuesday, attempting to garner support from a constituency far more democratic in its makeup.

Questions of fairness abounded following the Commission’s Tuesday announcement.

The Michigan State University economist who authored a set of comprehensive guidelines later put into practice by commissioners, Jon Eguia, offered his opinion with regard to the end result during a conversation with 13 On Your Side Wednesday.

“I think this is a process that fundamentally works,” he related. “Having gone through it, we can see where it needs to improve in some direction… But overall, it's a better process that allows Michigan citizens to have a say.”

The Commission’s two state-level legislative maps, Eguia said, were a different story entirely.

The work may yet prove fertile ground for legal challenges in the coming months, mulling questions of equity and adherence to election law.

