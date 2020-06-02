GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On August 9, 1974 moments after being sworn into office, President Gerald R. Ford addressed the nation and began the healing process after Watergate.

President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached. President Ford was left to unite the country.

After the impeachment trial and acquittal of President Donald Trump our country seems more divided than ever.

A curator for the Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Don Holloway, discusses how former President Ford dealt with the aftermath of Nixon's resignation.

RELATED: Michigan senators vote to remove President Trump from office during impeachment trial

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.