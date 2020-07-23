Lt. Gov. Gilchrist: 'We're looking at all options' to stop federal officers from coming to Detroit

The Lt. Governor said the president is "inserting violence into a non-violent situation."

LANSING, Mich. — Today, President Donald Trump announced his plan to send federal law enforcement to Detroit much like what is being done in Portalnd, Ore.

Not long after that story broke, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. He and the governor are aware of what the president said and they are taking eps to prevent those officers from coming to the state.

"We are exploring every option we have available to us to prevent this. We have been very clear, from when the president first issued this threat, that not only is this unnecessary, but we think it is a dangerous escalation of what we've seen in Detroit." Gilchrist said. "So this is not something that is going to deliver anything as it comes to public safety. It's only going to escalate violence."

"Donald Trump inserting violence into a non-violent situation, which I think is incredibly dangerous. We're going to explore every option we have on the table to try to prevent this."

Earlier this week Gov. Whitmer called Trumps plan to end federal troops to Detroit "deeply disturbing."

""Quite frankly, the president doesn't know the first thing about Detroit. If he did, he would know that for nearly two months now, Detroiters have gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism and discrimination that Black Americans face every day," she said.

The actions of federal law enforcement in Portland have prompted Democratic House leaders to ask for an investigation.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday Trump's threat undermines "peace and stability" in communities, by escalating tensions and threatening states' rights.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Nessel on Thursday and did not hear back.