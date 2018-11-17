LANSING, Mich. (AP) - With their grip on power set to loosen come January, Republicans in several states are considering last-ditch laws to weaken Democrats and advance a conservative agenda.

Michigan Republicans want to water down a minimum wage law they approved before the election so it would not go to voters and now be easier to amend.

Republicans in neighboring Wisconsin are looking to dilute Democrat Tony Evers' power before he takes over for Gov. Scott Walker. And in North Carolina, Republicans may hash out the requirements of a new voter ID law before they lose their legislative supermajorities.

Republicans downplay the tactics. But some of the steps they're expected to take will almost surely be challenged in court, and critics say such maneuvers undermine the will of people who voted for change.

