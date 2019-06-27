LANSING, Mich. —

The Supreme Court said Congress and the state have no power to deal with the issue of gerrymandering, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is “disappointed” about the ruling.

“Michiganders deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted,” Whitmer said. It “undermines the basic idea of open and free elections – regardless of political affiliation.”

The ruling comes after two cases were brought to the Supreme Court’s attention where North Carolina said the state discriminates against Democrats and Maryland said the state discriminates against Republicans.

North Carolina and Maryland both argued that gerrymandering violates the U.S. Constitution because it does not allow for protection of individual rights, which the Constitution protects.

RELATED: Michigan voters approve anti-gerrymandering Proposal 2

These cases were won in lower courts, but not in the highest court.

However, Whitmer promises that she “will continue to do [her] job to ensure that voters can pick their elected officials, not the other way around,” she said.

What is gerrymandering?

Gerrymandering is when governing parties of states tilt the political map in their party’s favor, so as many legislative seats as possible are able to be won by their party’s candidates during elections.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.