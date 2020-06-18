Kent County businesses hurt by pandemic offered $25 million in grants

The Kent County Small Business Recovery Program is providing grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 for eligible businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small businesses in Kent County impacted by the coronavirus pandemic could be eligible for grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, under a program unveiled this week.

The Kent County Small Business Recovery Program is offering a total of $25 million in grant dollars for eligible businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

“We really need to get our small businesses back up and running again,’’ Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt said. “Hopefully we’ll get the dollars out there to the small businesses that can help get us back in business.’’

The money comes from the federal CARES Act.

The Grand Rapids Chamber on Monday, June 22 will open the first round of applications to those that have not previously received COVID-19 related aid. Applicants must be private, for-profit businesses in Kent County with 25 or fewer employees.

In addition to financial support, the Grand Rapids Chamber will provide technical assistance, including cost-cutting measures, six-month cash flow projection and other resources.

County officials say the grants will help businesses that have not been able to access, or have been declined local, state or federal relief funds.

“It was critical for our Board to quickly respond to the needs of the business community because these grants will not only help our small businesses, but our entire economy recover,’’ Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter said.

Dante Villarreal, a vice president with the Grand Rapids Chamber, said the grants will help underrepresented communities in Kent County.

“Small businesses are creative and innovative,’’ Villarreal said. “They’re creating plans to be sustainable. But they need an infusion of funds to help them do that.’’

