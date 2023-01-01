Gretchen Whitmer inaugurated for second term as Michigan's governor

Gov. Whitmer will be sworn in for another four-year term in Lansing Sunday, marking the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats will lead the state government.

LANSING, Mich — Gretchen Whitmer is being sworn in for another four-year term as Michigan's governor on Sunday.

The inauguration started at 11 a.m. outside the Capitol building in Lansing.

Whitmer defeated Trump-backed Republican opponent Tudor Dixon in the November election. She was first elected in 2018 after years in the Legislature and has since become a leading voice in the Democratic Party, delivering the party’s response to former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020. She has said in interviews that she will not run for president in 2024 even if President Joe Biden doesn’t seek reelection.

Whitmer led a statewide ticket of Democrats that centered their campaigns on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Whitmer filed multiple lawsuits in state courts to block a 1931 law banning abortion from taking effect.

Democrats will be in charge of Michigan's state government for the first time in nearly 40 years.

"My fellow Michiganders, I am honored that you have put your trust in me to keep serving our beautiful state. I will be a governor for ALL Michiganders and I’ll work with anyone who wants to get things done," Whitmer said to the crowd gathered outside the Capitol.

Along with Gov. Whitmer, elected officials including Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will also be sworn in.

"In November, Michiganders spoke with a clear voice. They want the ability to raise a family without breaking the bank, strong protections for constitutional rights, and leaders focused on the fundamental issues that matter most to their lives. They expect us to embody the values they live up to every day—grit and grace. They deserve practical problem solvers who get things done," she said.

The inauguration kicked off with a performance from the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard, a 19-gun salute, a flyover by the Michigan Air National Guard and speeches given by local leaders.

"Michiganders are smart. We know we face a lot of immediate and long-term challenges. By working together, we can tackle those challenges," Whitmer said.

